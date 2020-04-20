Durban mother and newborn who tested positive for Covid-19 are recovering at home

Durban - A mother and newborn baby who both tested positive for Covid-19 at Durban's Ahmed Al Kadi are recovering and have been discharged from the hospital. According to AAK chairperson, Dr Ayob Moosa Bux, both are back home. He said the woman was admitted to the facility and was tested upon arrival. In an interview with SABC's Newsbreak, he said as per the protocol at the hospital, all patients who are admitted have to be tested. "Unfortunately, she tested positive on admission. We proceeded with all the guidelines and protocols as per the Department of Health. We proceeded with her C-section delivery and the baby was delivered. The baby also tested positive," he said.

Moosa Bux said the ward and theatre was cleaned and sanitised.

"Mothers who are to deliver their babies can take comfort in the fact that they will be screened before admittance. Their results will be made to the doctors so they are treated and will not pose a risk to other patients who may be Covid-19 negative," he said.

He said he thought it was important to share the information in order to curb the spread of fake news.

He said three Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. They have been transferred to AAK from another nearby facility.

"There are lots of steps being taken to safeguard patients. At the main entrance, there is a screening tent so they are screened before entering. We are also looking at installing a walk-through decontamination system for people before they enter. We also ensure that people wear a mask when entering the hospital," he said.

Furthermore, AAK has also limited the number of visitors at the hospital.

The Mercury