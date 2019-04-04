IOL

DURBAN - A Berea mother is warning parents to be vigilant when requesting e-hailing taxi services for their children. The woman, who declined to be named, said she had requested the taxi service for her son on Tuesday evening.

“I made the request via the Uber application. The vehicle arrived and everything seemed fine. My 16-year-old son got into the vehicle and while they were driving to his destination, the driver turned and asked him what he would do if he pulled a gun on him. My son thought it was a joke and laughed. He then told the driver that he would slap him,” the woman said.

She said when the vehicle arrived at her son’s destination, the driver turned to him and pointed a gun at him.

“My son got out of the vehicle and the driver also jumped out, still pointing the gun at him. A private security vehicle was driving passed and my son shouted for help. The driver got back into his vehicle and sped off.

The woman said while her son remained calm when he told her about the ordeal, she was horrified.

“I do not think I will use an Uber again,” she said.

The matter was reported to Umbilo SAPS who are investigating further.

The incident comes just days after a woman was found murdered in Isipingo, after she allegedly hired an e-hailing cab.

Dawny Philile Mhlongo was believed to have been on her way home to Ntuzuma from work when she was killed and her body dumped in an open field in Isipingo on Thursday.

Mhlongo’s family believe that she was killed on the day she was abducted.

A relative of Mhlongo told The Mercury that they are battling to come to terms with her death.

“She told relatives that she was taking an Uber from work and would be home soon. That was the last time anyone heard from her,” the relative said.

Mhlongo lived in Ntuzuma and according to her family, had no ties to Isipingo.

“We are trying to piece it altogether. We just want answers,” the relative said.

Mhlongo was the youngest of six sisters. She leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter.

THE MERCURY