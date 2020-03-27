Durban municipality not following City of Joburg in debt reprieve during lockdown

Durban - EThekwini Municipality will not extend a temporary reprieve to residents whose water and electricity was disconnected due to non-payment, to help them during the lockdown period. This comes as the City of Joburg announced this week it would reconnect all residents whose water and lights had been cut due to non-payment. A Westville resident, who has been living without electricity for the past three years, said she had no idea how she was going to get by during the lockdown as she would be alone in the dark for 21 days. She asked not to be named as she is seeking employment. “I haven’t had electricity for a few years and it’s a real battle. The scary thing is that I am a woman living isolated and alone. During the lockdown I cannot reach out to anyone for help and my phone is going to be flat because I can’t go charge it at a centre restaurant any more. No one would know if anything was wrong,” she said. She said she hoped the municipality would follow the lead of the City of Joburg which had committed to reconnect all defaulting residents.

"Thursday is my last day that I can charge my phone. I don’t have money for candles either and am totally in the dark without power. The majority of the ‘arrears’ is their interest and not my missed payments,” she said.

However, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would not be following Johannesburg’s example in reconnecting consumers who owed the city about R12billion.

“Only those who pay will be reconnected. Customers will be connected if outstanding amounts are paid or payment plans made,” Mayisela said.

However, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced on Thursday that no water and electricity disconnections would be undertaken during the lockdown.

“No interest will be charged on arrears incurred during the period of the lockdown. The deadline for the submission of rates rebate applications will be extended to May 31, 2020,” he said.

Joburg executive mayor Geoffrey Makhubo announced on Wednesday that the city cared about its residents and that it would temporarily, during the lockdown, switch on the water and lights of all residents who had been disconnected for non-payment.

“We still encourage residents with outstanding payments to settle their debts. As the city, we depend on that money for service delivery,” Makhubo said.

