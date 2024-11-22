Durban nominated to host key G20 disaster planning meeting in April next year

Durban: The city of eThekwini has been nominated to host the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meetings in April next year. At an executive committee meeting yesterday, Mayor Cyril Xaba read out a letter from Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa announcing the nomination.

The nomination was welcomed by councillors who stated that it was a good opportunity that should be taken up if finances permit. The G20 is the premier forum for international economic co-operation, playing an important role in macroeconomic issues, including trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change and anti-corruption. The G20 Summit is held annually under a rotating Presidency. The letter read: “During India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023, it was recommended that Brazil host the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meetings in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.”

The letter stated the department would like to partner with eThekwini to host the meeting. The department asked the City to consider providing financial support to facilitate its success. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said they were grateful to the minister for nominating the city. “This will boost the eThekwini economy. There are many countries that will gather here; that alone tells us that the minister and the premier Thami Ntuli believe eThekwini should be assisted. They saw if eThekwini grows, the provincial economy will grow.”

He said the City will also learn from other countries on how they handled disasters. “We hope when the time comes we will be ready. We must ensure those who are coming will see investment opportunities in eThekwini,” said Nkosi. DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said eThekwini is disaster-prone; therefore, the municipality needed all the help it can get.

“The DA hopes that the municipality will take advantage of the exposure to the latest technology and new ways of mitigating against climate change.” Deputy mayor Zandile Myeni said the meeting was a good opportunity for the City, adding that confidence in the City's ability to handle large events was growing. “We will be guided by financial viability, but this is positive and welcomed.”