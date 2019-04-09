Durban North SAPS have made a leap into the digital sphere with the installation of a smart touch TV that they hope will help police officers and the public. Image: Supplied.

DURBAN - Durban North SAPS have made a leap into the digital sphere with the installation of a smart touch TV that they hope will help police officers and the public. The initiative is the brainchild of private security company Marshall Security, Durban North SAPS and the station’s community policing forum.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the project was to provide the community with visual assistance when they entered the station’s community service centre (CSC).

This would streamline service, he said.

Van Reenen said the project had been on the cards for a few months.

“We have highlighted a need to be able to communicate the processes and procedures of various tasks to the public to streamline service delivery and make a visit to your local police station as pain free as possible,” he said.

Durban North SAPS communications officer Raymond Deokaran said the TV would inform residents at the CSC where they needed to go when they entered the station.

“For example, those needing to see a detective will be able to find out where to go and those wanting to renew their firearm licences will find out all the relevant information. This feature will also educate residents about their rights,” Deokaran said.

He said residents would be able to give feedback on service and also lodge complaints.

Durban North and uMhlanga community policing forum chairperson Haden Searles welcomed the addition to the station.

“We are 100% behind it. This has been a long time coming and it is much needed. We are encouraging other stations to get on board and install the same for their CSCs. This serves as a point of interaction between the public and police,” he said.

The features offered will later evolve into a touch-screen system offering advice and information in all official languages.

THE MERCURY