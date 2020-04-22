Durban nurse cyberbullied after testing positive for Covid-19

Durban - Mariannridge residents have slammed the treatment meted out to a nurse and her family after she tested positive for Covid-19. In a social media post, a relative of the nurse pleaded with the people who assaulted his family, broke their windows and accused them of spreading the virus, to leave them alone. He said the nurse was being treated at hospital. “I beg those involved to please leave my cousin and her family alone, don’t pick a war when you don’t know your enemies,” he said. An angry resident commented on Facebook accusing community members of being ignorant. “She has contracted it in the line of duty If they stayed in their own space like they were supposed to then they wouldn’t be afraid of ‘people spreading it’, as they say. I’m so angry at people’s behaviour,” she said.

Another resident commented and appealed to the community to stop, think and listen.

“Stop stigmatising people who are infected or affected by the disease; think before you start harming innocent lives, listen and educate yourselves about the virus,” she said.

She said the targeted family were already traumatised and urged the community to support them. Another member of the community praised the nurse who put her life in danger in the service of others.

“She put her life in harm’s way doing her job under absolutely disgusting conditions. I’m proud of her,” he said.

Councillor Marlaine Nair said she was deeply disappointed by the victimisation and stigmatisation of the nurse and her family.

“As we have seen, the coronavirus does not choose race, colour, creed or any other criteria. Every one of us is vulnerable to contracting the virus, no matter what,” she said.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) condemned the attack. Denosa provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said it was the first time he had received such a report.

“We urge our society to exercise a level of patience and be open minded about the virus, nd to avoid taking myths about the virus as fact,” he said.

Health Department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said: “The Department condemns the alleged attack on the concerned family and encourages it to report the incident to the SAPS for a swift investigation and, hopefully, apprehension of the perpetrators of this gruesome act.”

He said the department condemned the stigmatisation of persons who had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We encourage responsible behaviour from community members; to do what is right and to support one another during this time.”

