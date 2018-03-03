



A male nurse is to appear in court on Monday on charges of theft of medical supplies.

The professional nurse from Phoenix was arrested on Friday.

He was arrested following a a search by security officers at a health facility who allegedly caught him in possession of the stolen medical supplies.





It is alleged that the consignment included syringes and needles.

In addition to being arrested, the provincial health department said in a statement on Sunday that the employee has also been suspended and will also be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who is scheduled to attend the nurse's appearance in the Phoenix Magistrate’s Court on Monday, thanked security officials for assisting with the matter.

“We wish to commend our security officers for their actions that led to this arrest by the SAPS,”Dhlomo said.

“We have no place in this department for people who are not only engaged in criminal activity, but also compromise our ability to deliver crucial healthcare services and save lives by stealing medical supplies, which don’t come cheap at all. What they are doing is as bad a murder, because they threaten that which is considered sacred: the right to life,” he said.