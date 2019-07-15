Langa Sakhile

Durban - Described as one of Durban’s most colourful characters who went out of his way to help those in need, Pastor Langa Sakhile was killed while trying to apprehend a man who had robbed a local store on Saturday night. Sakhile, a pastor at Vusi Dube’s eThekwini Christian Church and a municipal employee, was shot by one of the robbers who allegedly accosted employees at a supermarket in South Beach Avenue.

According to the police, four gunmen robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes and fled at about 6.45pm.

While the robbers were fleeing, Sakhile, who had been visiting a friend, tried to stop them.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Sakhile chased the robbers and was shot.

“He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was arrested and the firearm was recovered.”

Cases of robbery and murder were opened at the Point police station.

EThekwini Municipality’s head of parks, recreation and culture, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, said the manner in which Sakhile died was a reflection of how he lived his life.

“He was a very helpful man who was always by my side as he worked in my department. He died in service to mankind and that is the way he lived his life,” Ngcobo said.

He said after he spent the day with Sakhile last Thursday when their meetings were cancelled, it appeared as if Sakhile had a premonition of his death.“About nine months ago, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. We were all devastated in the office and rallied around him. We don’t always get time to relax and chat, but on Thursday, he told me about all the financial plans he had set in place for his family for after he died. He knew he would die, but I don’t think he thought it would be in this way,” Ngcobo said.

Ngcobo described Sakhile as “more than a colourful character” who would light up a room just by walking into it. He said Sakhile was the kind of man who would befriend strangers and take control of any gathering.

Ngcobo said Sakhile would organise birthday parties for everyone in the office, including the security guards and tea ladies.

He was also a biker and most recently an actor, and had starred in two local soapies.

“He certainly had the gift of the gab and could talk his way in and out of anything. If I could talk to him now, I would thank him for teaching me to realise my position in life and how I can use it to help people,” Ngcobo said.

Fellow pastor and long-time friend, Dube said Sakhile moved with him when he opened his new church.

Dube said he had known Sakhile for more than 20 years as he was a fellow pastor and head of the men’s ministry.

“I am heartbroken. He was my friend and my comrade in the ANC. One of the reasons that ended his life was his caring nature and drive to assist wherever he could,” Dube said.

News of Sakhile’s death went viral on social media yesterday, with a number of eThekwini councillors, friends and colleagues posting tributes to him.

The Mercury