DURBAN - The Archbishop of Durban, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier, said the attack on South African tourists in Egypt was a setback for the North African country’s pilgrimage industry. Napier appealed for religious tolerance after the Durban church groups retuned home yesterday.

“We need not call for a boycott. Instead we should encourage Egypt to work on ensuring such attacks don’t occur again,” he said.

On Sunday evening, reports emerged from Egypt that a bomb had been detonated close to where the group’s tour bus was in Giza.

The group, made up of couples and friends from four parishes on the Bluff, Wentworth, eManzimtoti and Benoni, had embarked on an annual pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt earlier this month.

According to one of the members of the group, they arrived in Nazareth on May 9. They then travelled to visit Capharnaum, the Jordan River, Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

They were meant to return to South Africa after visiting Egypt.

According to reports, the bomb exploded as the bus went past the Grand Egyptian Museum.

In a video that went viral on social media, a woman is shouting that the bus has just been bombed.

“Oh Lord. Are you okay? Oh God, she’s hurt there,” a woman can be heard saying, as she recorded the aftermath of the blast.

Others in the video can be seen looking around to see who was injured.

Father Mike Foley, of the St Francis Xavier parish, who was also on the trip, said two couples remained behind for medical treatment and were expected back in Durban later this week.

Trauma counselling will be provided for the group.

Head of International and Governance Relations in eThekwini, Eric Apelgren, said once everyone had made their way back, the city would like to arrange counselling for the group.

He said even though no lives were lost, the ordeal was traumatic.

“As a city, we want to see how we can assist with post-trauma counselling,” he said.

Andrew Emmanuel said he had fetched his parents, Carl and Charmaine Emmanuel, from the airport and they were happy to be back home.

“My parents didn’t have all the information of what really happened or the reason for the blast. The embassy said they would contact them with more details. My parents are very religious and have gone on these trips every year since I was a little boy. They’re fine but my mum is just complaining of body pains,” he said.

The South African Muslim Network has condemned the attack. Its chairperson, Dr Faisal Suliman, believed the motive for the bombing was not religious, but political.

He said the attack was not directed at South Africans.

“This was a direct attack on the Egyptian tourism industry in a bid to cripple the economy. This is a group waging political warfare,” he said.

