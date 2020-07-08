Durban police officer fights for his life after contracting Covid-19

Durban - A Malvern police officer, who has fought crime in his community for the past 29 years, is now fighting for his life after he contracted Covid-19. Warrant Officer Anton Laas, of the Malvern SAPS Crime Prevention Unit, was placed on a ventilator last week. His daughter Danielle and wife Venessa, who are also members of the SAPS, have also been tested for the virus. Danielle said she had been tested twice and been found negative, while her mother tested positive. She said her dad started feeling sick with flu-like symptoms on June 22 and went to the doctor. Three days later, his test results came back positive. Danielle said her 49-year-old father progressively started to get worse, while her mom’s symptoms were mild.

She said her mom was under a lot of stress but was doing well.

Within a span of four days, Danielle said her father’s symptoms got worse and the virus moved to his chest. Other symptoms included severe body aches, loss of taste and smell, and fever.

By June 30, he began wheezing and struggled with a very tight chest.

Laas was admitted to Westville Hospital and, due to the condition of his lungs, was placed on a ventilator.

“The doctor basically told us it could go either way, it’s too early to tell right now. He needs to fight. It’s up to him.”

Danielle said her father was still not “out of the woods”, but he was making some progress.

“It’s very difficult not being able to go and see him and having to rely on a phone call once or twice a day, you don’t know what’s happening, but we are very grateful.”

Because her dad had served the Malvern community since 1991, Danielle said the outpouring of community support had been incredible.

“He is so loved and I truly think it’s testament to the kind of man that he is, always willing to go above and beyond for his community, and it’s so humbling to see the support for him.”

