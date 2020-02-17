Durban prepares for dry taps









Municipality calls for calm as residents in affected areas stockpile water before 36-hour shutdown Durban - Hillcrest and Pinetown residents who went on a water-buying spree at the weekend have been urged not to panic about the water pipeline shutdown announced by the eThekwini Munici­pality. The pipeline shutdown comes as the municipality completes the final stages of the R1.8 billion Western Aqueduct water infrastructure project. The project, Durban’s largest ever bulk water pipeline, involves extending water supply pipes from Camperdown in the west, to Ntuzuma in the north. Supermarket managers in the Highway area yesterday said sales of bottled water had spiked after the city announced a planned 36-hour water shutdown for the entire Western Aqueduct system from early tomorrow morning until Wednesday night. EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the aim of the shutdown was to connect the new 800mm diameter steel main pipeline that runs from Cato Ridge reservoir into the existing 1600mm diameter aqueduct line that feeds the city.

However, he said local reservoirs would be filled to supply households during the shutdown.

“The city is compelled to completely drain the aqueduct since the operation involves mainly steel welding,” Mayisela said.

He said the process of draining the aqueduct would start at 6am tomorrow, and welding and construction teams would begin work on site at 6pm.

The work is expected to be completed by 6pm on Wednesday.

“The city will endeavour to fill all the reservoirs affected to the top water level. However, the behaviour of respective reservoirs is different and dependent on downstream demands,” Mayisela said.

Some of the affected areas include Hillcrest, Gillitts, Waterfall, Hammarsdale, Embo, Kloof, New Germany, Inanda, Mpumalanga, Shongweni, Cato Ridge, Westmead Industrial, Crestholme, and Botha’s Hill.

Mayisela said that when full, the ­reservoirs had the capacity to hold 48-hours worth of water supply, which meant the taps would not necessarily run dry.

“People must use water sparingly. The reservoirs will be filled to capacity, but in the event that they are depleted, water tankers will be sent,” Mayisela said.

A local water infrastructure expert, who spoke to The Mercury on condition of anonymity, said the pipeline project was a “solid investment” that would provide water for the city for the next 30 years.

He said the project had been designed so that it could also potentially generate hydropower in future.

“About every 30 years there is a big project, and it’s now in the final stages where it has to be hooked into the system.

“It will eventually be linked to the new dam that will be built on the uMkhomazi River, which will hook into Cato Ridge where a new treatment plant will be built,” he said.

For now, the pipeline would increase water capacity supplied by Midmar Dam to the city by approximately 60 million litres of water a day, he said. This would rise to more than 400 million litres a day, almost half the city’s current 900 million litre demand, when the new dam has been built.

“Because the supply from the new system comes from a far higher elevation than is needed, it will be possible to use the extra 200 metres of head to generate 10MW of hydropower once the dam has been built.

“It’s not just a water supply project, it’s also an energy project,” he said.

He added that the new system would allow the city to close several pump stations, saving tens of millions of rand in electricity costs and eliminating the impact of load shedding on water ­supply.

“A lot of the supply that is pumped from Westville up to Ntuzuma will now be gravity fed on the new system, and it will provide extra water security for everyone north of the Umgeni River,” he said.

He urged residents not to panic and fill up baths with water, which could lead to shortages, as the 48-hour supply in reservoirs should be sufficient for the duration of the job, which should take about a day and a half or less.

Kloof Village Mall Superspar assistant manager Sanjeev Kalipersad said many stores had run out of stock of bottles of 5-litres of water, but his shop had received a delivery and would receive more stock today.

Richdens Superspar store owner Marc Anderson said: “We have seen a spike in sales and we have restocked our shelves.

“A lot of people have come in for water to prepare,” Anderson said.

He added that the store had ordered additional stock to meet demand.

Checkers Pinetown assistant manager Amita Moodley said water sales had gone “very well” at the weekend.

Local councillor Themba Shelembe said the shutdown was a temporary inconvenience that would provide residents with water security for the future.

The Mercury