MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mthandeni Dlungwane, addresses the media Picture: Se-Anne Rall

DURBAN - Allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation and financial mismanagement have been levelled against the principal of a Durban primary school. The claims came to light during a protest held by teachers on Friday.

They alleged that the principal had made inappropriate comments towards teachers, pupils and even parents. He allegedly threatened to kill staff if they reported him.

According to a source, the principal allegedly told a teacher to photograph herself while she was in the toilet and send him the images.

Yesterday, the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mthandeni Dlungwane, visited the school where he addressed the staff. Dlungwane said when he arrived at the school, the principal was in his office, adding that he refused to meet with teachers until the principal had left.

Once the principal had left the school, Dlungwane met 14 teachers.

Police confirmed that a case had been opened at the Umbilo SAPS for further investigation.

At this stage, the docket has been handed to the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit for further investigation.

“We want to send a clear and strong message that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. These are very serious allegations.

“The principal has been suspended and an acting principal will be appointed to ensure the smooth management of the school,” Dlungwane said.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they were informed that the principal was a former policeman. He said they were still trying to verify this.

South African Council for Educators spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu said it commended the swiftness with which the matter was attended to by the MEC.

“These are very serious allegations and we are dispatching a team to the school to verify the claims,” he said.

Meanwhile, the education department has been called to intervene at Hopeville Primary School in Phoenix, following allegations of financial irregularities and a leadership crisis.

The school is without a principal and has an “incomplete” school governing body (SGB).

“The school is facing management and financial challenges. We have written to the MEC for Education to intervene,” said DA spokesperson on Education Rishigen Viranna.

He said the principal resigned recently and the SGB was unable to lead the process to fill the vacancy because the term of some of its members had expired and no new elections had been held. Viranna said community members had called for elections but had been ignored by the circuit management.

“As such, the process to fill the vacancy of the principal has been moved to the district office, where there is a potential for it to be manipulated by unions,” he said.

He said last year, it emerged that about R60000 of the school’s funds were spent on a “holiday retreat” in Margate.

The allegations of financial irregularities were reiterated by a source close to the governing body, who declined to be named.

“The governing body has been trying to get the bank statements to check but they are being ignored by school management,” said the source.

Spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said the department would investigate the allegations.

“It is the job of members of the provincial legislature to perform oversight roles in our schools and we will be engaging with the district to test the allegations made,” Mlotshwa said.

THE MERCURY