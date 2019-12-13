Durban professor believes New Zealand volcano could erupt again









Durban - There is still a “chance of another eruption” at the White Island Volcano in New Zealand, according to Associate Professor Phil Shane from the school of Environment at the University of Auckland. Shane said scientists were actively monitoring the volcano. “Since Tuesday there was some increase in seismic activity associated with the volcano indicating there is still a chance of another eruption,” said Shane. He added that there had not been another eruption since Monday, but there were reports of gas and jets of hot water in the vent. “Small, local earthquakes are associated with the volcano,” he added.

Shane further explained that larger regional earthquakes - if they happen - are not associated with the eruption.

According to the professor, a few weeks ago the risk alert level was raised from one to two, with five rated as the worst on the scale.

“It is not always possible to issue warnings for these types of small eruptions,” he said.

Analytical chemist Marshall Muller, in his younger days, worked for GNS Science in New Zealand in the geothermal and volcanology section. Here he is seen collecting samples to measure and analyse gaseous emissions on the White Island volcano.





Shane said that tourism would probably be halted for some time.

“The eruption was small and did not affect the mainland. Other social activities continue as normal while search and rescue and medical authorities are busy,” he said.

Retired analytical chemist Marshall Muller, who attended Glenwood High School in Durban and now lives in New Zealand, once did work analysing gaseous emissions from the White Island volcano.

At the time, Muller was working for GNS Science in New Zealand in the geothermal and volcanology section.

Retired analytical chemist Marshall Muller attended Glenwood High School in Durban and also worked for the CSIR in Durban for 25 years prior to emigrating to New Zealand.





He worked for GNS Science for 15 years.

Muller said that in terms of their work as chemists it was their duty to measure and analyse gaseous emissions (fumaroles) and all waters on the island.

“Changes in the results of the analyses of the waters and gases gives one an insight into the chances of a potential eruption.

“It was these changes together with seismic activity that alerted the GNS to change the alert level about a week prior to the actual incident,” he said.

Muller added that sampling on White Island was very specialised and protective equipment was worn at all times.

“Gas masks were worn to mitigate against toxic sulphurous gases, as well as carbon dioxide, nitrous oxides and other lesser gases,” he said.

He said protective clothing was also worn which left only the hands and face exposed.

“Toxic gases were always being emitted in various concentrations and this together with high temperatures within the crater zone made the sampling trip almost unbearable,” said Muller.

Despite the conditions, Muller said sampling was a public service that kept the New Zealand public aware of the status of the volcano at all times.

The Mercury