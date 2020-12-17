Durban promenade open for exercise during festive season

Durban – Walking and jogging will be permitted on the Durban promenade during the festive season despite the closure of beaches on traditionally busy days under Covid-19 lockdown regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced the new beach rules yesterday, adding the promenade was opened for jogging, cycling and walking.

However, he urged the public to adhere to lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the current second wave of the pandemic.

Kaunda said the municipality had made significant operational changes to this year’s festive season plan and operations in response to the president’s announcement. He said the amendments included adherence to the 11pm to 4am curfew, the wearing of a mask when in any public space or property, including on public transport and the banning of alcohol consumption in public spaces, including beaches and parks, with the exception of licensed on-site consumption premises.

He said the beaches would be closed on December 25, 26 and 31 and from January 1-3.