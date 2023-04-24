Durban ratepayers picket over proposed tariff hikes, poor service delivery

Durban - Dozens of eThekwini residents, who belong to ratepayer organisations, held a picket outside the Durban City Hall on Monday over the proposed municipal tariff increases and poor service delivery. Ish Prahladh, chairperson of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents’ Association, said the group handed over a memorandum to Speaker Thabani Nyawose.

Some of the issues listed in the memorandum, seen by “The Mercury” include, a call for a meeting with mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and heads of departments; for the municipality to draw up a framework to ensure and improve service delivery as well as dedicated water, electrical and sewage response teams to repair current damage to infrastructure due to floods. A group of residents picketing outside the Durban City Hall on Monday over the proposed tariff increases and service delivery issues handed over a memorandum to Speaker Thabani Nyawose. Picture: Supplied.

Prahladh said the picket comes two weeks after the association requested a meeting with the mayor and heads of departments to address their issues. He said the decision to picket was made when they did not receive a response from the City. He said the association included 53 ratepayer and community associations from various areas across eThekwini, who had mandated the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents’ Association to speak on their behalf.

At least 30 associations were represented at the picket. Prahladh said five residents were called in to meet with Nyawose inside the City Hall to discuss their issues and thereafter the speaker went outside to address the other residents. He said Nyawose advised that he would discuss the issues raised in the memorandum with the relevant municipal officials and a meeting would be held after 14 days with residents.

“The first thing we hope for is that they reduce the (proposed) tariff increases. We cannot afford those hikes, it’s ridiculous. Business people can make a plan but what about the poor, where will they find the money?” he questioned. The 2023/2024 proposed tariff increases are: Property rates: 8.9% on average.

Water: 14.9% for residential users and 15.9% for business.

Sanitation: 11.9% for residential and 12.9% for business.

Electricity: 21.91% increase for all, subject to National. Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approval.

Refuse: 8% for domestic and 7%-9% for sundry and business. Carl Lortan, chairperson of the Sydenham Ratepayers’ Association, said the proposed tariff increases for water and electricity were above inflation.

He said ratepayers, especially pensioners are struggling and will not be able to pay the proposed increases. “It’s not fair. The incompetence and shortcomings of the municipality is being placed on struggling ratepayers while service delivery is bad,” said Lortan. He said in his area there were serious sewage issues.

He added that street lights that do not work and contractors who carry out various repairs were not competent resulting in areas being left in a poor state. “We are not happy with the City as ratepayers because we are not getting our money’s worth,” he said. Dilkee Radhakissoon, chairperson of the Valencia Gardens Home Owners’ Association, and her 82-year-old mother Shanti Ramlall were at the gathering.

Radhakissoon said residents just want their basic human needs met. “We want basic human services like water, sanitation and refuse collection. This gathering was not political, we just want to be happy. Our requests as ratepayers are not irrational or unattainable, we just want good management,” she said. Speaking to The Mercury on Monday, the City asked to be given space to study the contents of the memorandum.

“We would like to remind our residents and ratepayer organisations that this is the period of public consultation, all citizens and stakeholders are encouraged to raise their views regarding the proposed increases so that they can be considered before the budget approval in May/June 2023,” said the City. The City said it is also important to note that as much as inflation levels are a key factor in deciding tariff increases, they are not the only factor to influence the decision. “There are other factors considered during the process of budget preparation. These include maintenance and ensuring that services will be delivered efficiently to all our residents.”

A group of residents picketing outside the Durban City Hall on Monday over the proposed tariff increases and service delivery issues. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)