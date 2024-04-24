Durban ready for Africa’s largest trade and tourism bonanza

The 2024 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba is expected to match or surpass last year’s contribution of a R1.2 billion injection into the economy. This was the view of the Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela during his address at the launch of the event in Durban on Tuesday.

The Indaba is scheduled to take place from May 13 to 16. The launch of the province’s premier tourism event was also attended by KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC Siboniso Duma and Thembo Ntuli, chairperson of eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development Committee. Mahlalela said that 990 exhibitors from 26 African countries are confirmed for next month’s Indaba, “including newcomers Burkina Faso, Eritrea and Guinea and over 1 000 buyers representing 36 countries.”

Mahlalela added that their post-event survey revealed that Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 made a total economic contribution of R1.2 bn to South Africa’s economy. “This was made up of a direct contribution of approximately R408.6 million to the South African economy, while an additional contribution of R776.4 million was either indirect or induced.” Mahlalela said that the 2023 Indaba also created or sustained 2 295 jobs.

“These include 1 374 direct, 186 indirect and 735 induced jobs. Additionally, the event contributed R75 million to national government taxes. Despite the subdued economic environment, we are optimistic that the 2024 instalment will match or surpass these figures.” Mahlalela added that the timing of the event in May was not coincidental. “May holds special significance as Africa Month, a time when we celebrate our African identity and strive to foster unity among the people of our continent.”

Duma said they were excited to once again welcome Africa’s Travel Indaba to KwaZulu-Natal. “We are exceptionally proud to be the host province for this world-class and internationally recognised travel trade fair. Africa’s Travel Indaba plays an important role in our tourism growth and has an enormous impact on our economy.” Listing the success of the event, Duma said: “First, there was the direct economic impact of around R130 million last year. Second, it brings hundreds of members of the African tourism sector together at the Durban ICC. They get the opportunity to showcase their products and sell their destinations to global tour operators and travel buyers so that more international tourists visit our country and continent.”

Duma said South Africa’s international tourist numbers were growing rapidly, boosting international visitors to KZN. “Over the past year, 646 234 international visitors came to KZN and projections from tourism insights are that the province will welcome over 800 000 international visitors in the coming year which will surpass the 2019 arrivals.” Duma said more tourists meant more people spending money in KZN. “This not only maintains the estimated 161 000 direct jobs in the KZN tourism sector, but leads to the expansion of tourism, creating more jobs for local people and opportunities for entrepreneurs to start their own tourism businesses.”

Ntuli said that eThekwini Municipality was excited to host one of the biggest tourism events on the African tourism calendar. “We want to assure everyone that eThekwini will deliver a successful Indaba. This event positions eThekwini as a preferred tourist destination internationally. Last year, Indaba contributed R304 million to the eThekwini GDP and created 600 jobs.” Ntuli added that they expected next month’s Indaba to generate more than R400 million for the city’s GDP and create more than 700 jobs.