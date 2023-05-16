Durban residents band together to cut grass, verges

Durban - The Parks, Recreation and Culture (PRC) unit in the eThekwini Municipality has come under fire for failing to perform basic tasks, such as cutting grass. In addition, a report that came before the City’s community services unit said the city manager had directed that all grass-cutting functions that previously fell under the Roads Department be moved to the PRC unit.

While this was agreed to, the roads unit had refused to give up the budget of R80 million and workers attached to the function, leading to an impasse. Residents in some areas have taken it upon themselves to pay contractors or set up community-based organisations to keep areas neat and tidy. DA councillor Nicole Bollman, who sits on the community services committee, said she was aware that the unit had a lack of equipment.

Eric Mtolo, chairperson of the Montclair cleaning team, said some residents were paying private contractors to do the work in their streets. He said after realising that the municipality was struggling, the community decided to form the Montclair cleaning team. He said the agreement was that the municipality would offer them support with plastic bags and collection of the refuse. However, the City was even struggling to collect the bags once residents had cleaned up, he said.

Mark Holbrook, chairperson of the Yellowwood Park and Woodhaven Ratepayers’ Association, said residents had taken “ownership” of the clean-up of the environment in their areas. “With the issues of sewage and streetlights, we have to go back to council for that as those are complicated,” he said, adding that the “motto” was that residents take care of their own verges. He said the community had also set up a fund and bank account whereby they contributed R100 each month that was set aside to attend to areas that the community could not get to themselves.

“The residents have been very supportive of the clean-up campaigns, in the last clean-up on April 22, close to 42 residents showed up with (equipment) including brush cutters, the objective is to restore pride in our areas,” he said. EThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said the unit had 21 tractors, the most recent purchases made in 2009. “The Parks Department has been carrying out their duty. However, we have community members who engage in civic pride initiatives that include maintaining public open spaces in their spare time. The department encourages members of the public to take ownership of their communities, and we welcome such initiatives,” she said.