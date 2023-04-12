Durban residents help security company apprehend, deter thieves in separate incidents

Durban - On Monday night, vigilant residents in the Sea Cow Lake and Park Hill areas of Durban assisted members of Marshall Security to apprehend a suspect and deter another in separate theft incidents. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 5.40pm the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received an alert regarding a theft in progress on Sea Cow Lake Road in the Sea Cow Lake area.

Powell said the centre immediately dispatched multiple armed response officers and members of Marshall’s Special Operations Team. “While on route to the location, they (the thieves) were stopped by a vigilant member of the public who had prevented them from escaping until our team members arrived.” He said that as soon as the suspects noticed the security officers, they fled on foot.

“One suspect was swiftly apprehended, while the second managed to evade arrest by escaping into a nearby dense bush.” Upon investigation, it was discovered that the suspects had stolen metal sheeting which was recovered from a non-client’s premises. “The owner was informed, arrived on the scene, and pressed charges against the suspect.

“The Greenwood Park SAPS arrived on the scene and transported the suspect to Greenwood Park police station, where the suspect was charged with theft,” said Powell. In an unrelated incident, Powell said that at approximately 7pm on Monday, the dispatch centre received another alert about a theft in progress on Blackburn Road in the Park Hill area. “The homeowner had spotted a suspect stealing copper pipes and a copper water meter. As soon as the suspect noticed that he had been seen, he dropped the stolen copper and fled in an unknown direction carrying a bag,” he said.

A clothing description of the suspect was circulated to all team members to be on the lookout. “A short while later, the suspect was spotted on Old North Coast in the Avoca area. The suspect dropped his bag and entered a dense bush near an informal settlement.” Powell said despite an extensive and lengthy search, the suspect managed to evade arrest.