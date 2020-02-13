Durban - A group of pupils have been placed on suspension at a Durban high school after a video of the girls assaulting another pupil went viral on social media.
Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, condemned the fight, which took place at the Newlands East secondary school earlier this week, adding that school violence was a serious problem in schools.
"KZN MEC Kwazi Mshengu has condemned the act of violence following a video clip that went viral on social media showing a group of school girls assaulting their defenseless schoolmate. All learners who have been implicated in an attack of their schoolmate have been duly placed on suspension. We call on parents to teach their children the values of tolerance and peace to help stamp out in violence in schools," said MEC Mshengu.
Mthethwa said the department will not tolerate violence and will act harshly on those who perpetrate it.
Meanwhile, teaching and learning has been halted at Westridge High School in Mayville amid allegations of misconduct.