Durban school girls suspended after fight goes viral









SCREENGRAB: A group of school girls have been suspended from school after a video of them assaulting a fellow pupil went viral on social media. Durban - A group of pupils have been placed on suspension at a Durban high school after a video of the girls assaulting another pupil went viral on social media. Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, condemned the fight, which took place at the Newlands East secondary school earlier this week, adding that school violence was a serious problem in schools. "KZN MEC Kwazi Mshengu has condemned the act of violence following a video clip that went viral on social media showing a group of school girls assaulting their defenseless schoolmate. All learners who have been implicated in an attack of their schoolmate have been duly placed on suspension. We call on parents to teach their children the values of tolerance and peace to help stamp out in violence in schools," said MEC Mshengu. Mthethwa said the department will not tolerate violence and will act harshly on those who perpetrate it. Meanwhile, teaching and learning has been halted at Westridge High School in Mayville amid allegations of misconduct.

The allegations include sexual assault, corporal punishment and an unsafe schooling environment.

According to department spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, the allegations were being handled by the department and the school would be back to operation as soon as possible.

DA education spokesperson Imran Keeka said the issues had been reported to the department but that no action had been taken.

“The issues have been raised with the former MEC for education, the current MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, the previous portfolio committee, and it is believed that the current education portfolio chairperson, Jomo Sibiya, is also in the loop,” Keeka said.

He said despite this, there is no desire to firmly investigate the ongoing allegations at this school and to hold anyone accountable.

“The DA will today write to MEC Mshengu to implore him not to remain sitting on his hands, and to ensure that decisive action is taken where there are grounds to do so," he added.

