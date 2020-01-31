Durban school unregistered, mothers claim









Two parents claimed that they had paid thousands of rand to a school in Glenwood, Durban, that was allegedly not registered with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. Picture: VisionPic .net from Pexels Durban - Parents have been warned to thoroughly vet schools before enrolling their children. The warning comes after two parents claimed that they had paid thousands of rand to a school in Glenwood, Durban, that was allegedly not registered with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. One mother alleged that her son’s report card had not been accepted at another school, while the second parent said her son’s learning had regressed despite him receiving a glowing report from New Life Academy. But New Life Academy director Regan Stander has blamed the Department of Education for the school’s registration woes. The first mother said her 17-year-old son was in a class with seven other pupils, but there were only three children left by the end of the year.

“I paid an acceptance fee of R4500 in December 2018 and then R5000 per month from January until October. I also paid for golf shirts that were part of my son’s uniform, but they never arrived,” she said.

She later registered with a home-schooling institution, but it declined her son’s registration, claiming his report card was not acceptable and that the academy was not registered. The school advised that her son repeat Grade 10.

The second mother said her son joined the academy in February last year and she alleged that teachers who had resigned later warned her about the school, claiming they had not been paid.

She said a parent who worked for the school also warned her that it was not registered. She took her son back to his former school - a remedial school - where teachers allegedly told her he had regressed, despite a glowing report from the academy.

A former teacher alleged that she had worked at the school for just over six months but that she was only paid for one month.

“I found the entire operation odd. There were people employed who were related to the family running the school.

“One woman was employed as a teacher without having the necessary qualifications,” the former teacher alleged.

Last year, teachers approached the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa), which took the labour matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Naptosa spokesperson Ishara Dhanook said the school had arranged to pay staff their outstanding salaries.

“Only those who we represented were paid. We advised our members to find work elsewhere as it was evident non-payment was going to be a monthly issue. All our members have resigned,” she said.

Dhanook said because the school was not registered, its “qualifications” would not be recognised.

However, Stander said the school had repeatedly attempted to register with the department, which it blamed for the problem.

He also denied the allegations that some teachers had not been paid and that one of the teachers was not qualified.

“We have tried from 2016, 2017, 2018 and twice in 2019 to register the school. We can show that every effort is being made to get the academy registered. We are dealing with a department that openly recognises that documents have gone missing. The regional director is investigating,” he said.

KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi disputed Stander’s claims and confirmed that the school was not registered.

“The problem comes in where schools are being run as businesses. Before a school can be registered, we have units that have to go out and ensure that specifications are as per our requirements,” he said.

He warned parents to properly vet schools before enrolling their children.

