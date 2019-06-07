Schools within the eThekwini Municipality have been named among the top offenders in the country in the use of corporal punishment.

DURBAN - Schools within the eThekwini Municipality have been named among the top offenders in the country in the use of corporal punishment. The General Household Survey report compiled by Statistics SA for 2018, which was released recently, found that 46000 pupils in the municipality had experienced corporal punishment last year. The 2019 report is due to be released in May 2020.

Corporal punishment was banned in schools more than 20 years ago.

In the report, the percentage of pupils who experienced corporal punishment at school had declined nationally from 16.6% in 2009 to 5.7% in 2018.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the number had dropped from 24.5% in 2009 to 7.2%, a total of 226372 pupils in 2018.

The report said corporal punishment was most prevalent among learners in the Free State (12.1%), Eastern Cape (11.5%) and North West (8.2%).

By comparison, only 1.1% of pupils in the Western Cape and 1.4% in Gauteng reported being subjected to this sort of punishment.

And when broken down by metros, the statistics showed that corporal punishment was most prevalent at schools in eThekwini (6.1%) an equivalent of 46738 pupils, Mangaung (5.7%) and Nelson Mandela Bay (4.6%), and least common in Buffalo City (1.4%) and Ekurhuleni (0.4%).

Stats SA said it had not delved into the reasons for corporal punishment: “We really can’t tell why eThekwini is the most affected and we report up to metro level (therefore it was not possible to determine which areas in eThekwini were affected).”

Stats SA findings were supported by the KZN Parents Association, which said corporal punishment was still a big problem in local schools.

Vee Gani of the organisation said: “I’m not sure what it is about eThekwini that allows for this to continue being a problem, but there’s a need to take more stringent action against those still using corporal punishment.

“I receive numerous complaints from parents who say their children have been assaulted in schools. They don’t want to file official reports because they don’t want their children to be victimised at school or to go and testify in court.”

He said parents feared that if they complained, their children could be ostracised or ignored by teachers, “and those are things that are very difficult to prove”.

Gani said schools had a code of conduct and should rely on it when disciplining pupils.

Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said “corporal punishment was abolished in 1996 and it is a crime”.

“The department has taken serious steps against those who administer it. The number mentioned in the report is low, it only reflects the incidents that had been reported and the actual number is much higher,” he said.

“It’s most prevalent in rural areas and many of the learners find it difficult to report these incidents because they find themselves intimidated by their abusers,” Mthethwa said.

He said to deal with the problem, all of society must get involved and acknowledge that it was a crime.

