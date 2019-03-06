File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Durban schools are battling to pay high electricity bills, with three schools owing eThekwini Municipality a combined figure of more than R10million. This was revealed by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) at its briefing in Durban yesterday.

Sadtu said Sivananda Technical High School in KwaMashu owed R3m, Adams College in Amanzimtoti had an outstanding bill of R4.6m and Umlazi Comtech owed R4m.

The union’s provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said they had advised the Department of Education to investigate other ways of providing electricity, including installing prepaid meters to contain costs.

“The schools located close to informal settlements face a serious challenge. It is possible there are illegal connections connected to the schools’ electricity supply systems, causing electricity usage to increase,” she said.

“It is not correct for schools to be billed as if they are businesses,” she added.

Caluza said the high electricity bills were exacerbated by the department’s failure to transfer money allocations to schools in a timely manner, to allow schools to pay their bills on time.

She said Sadtu had gathered from school principals that schools in the province had not received financial allocations that were due in October 2018.

“Principals have again been forced to use their own income to pay accounts to keep the schools afloat,” she said.

An official at Comtech said they suspected that there were illegal connections running from the school although they could not prove it.

“We owe around R4m and we pay around R200000 a month. We cannot be consuming so much. We are not a business.

“We are engaging with eThekwini Municipality to find out why we are consuming so much,” said the official, who declined to be named.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said Section 20 schools (schools whose finances are managed by the department) are the responsibility of the department.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they engaged with Sadtu and the matter was receiving attention.

