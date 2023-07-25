Durban snake catcher pays tribute to ‘Mr Palmiet’ Warren Friedman

Durban - Local snake catcher Nick Evans paid tribute to Warren Friedman, also known as “Mr Palmiet”, following the announcement of his death on Monday. The Palmiet Nature Reserve in Westville made the announcement of Friedman’s death on its Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a legend of the Palmiet Nature Reserve, Warren Friedman, our honorary Head Ranger. His knowledge of flora and fauna was encyclopaedic and matched only by his willingness to share this knowledge with others. His death is not only a tremendous loss to his friends and family but also to the world of nature and our own dear Palmiet Nature Reserve.” In a tribute on Tuesday, Evans said he first met Friedman when he was a teenager while walking in the reserve. "He was leading a group on a trail, and I saw that they had stopped ahead of me. They were watching a vine snake feeding.”

He said from that point onwards, they became close friends. “I had the great pleasure of walking in the Palmiet with Warren for about 10 years. On each walk with him, I’d learn something new, either about the history of the reserve, geology, a plant or an animal. His knowledge on all things nature was remarkable. He was like a walking encyclopaedia. Walks were made even more enjoyable with his great sense of humour.”

Warren Friedman on a walk at the Palmiet Nature Reserve in Westville with a group of people. Picture: Palmiet Nature Reserve Evans said on their walks in the reserve, both during the day and at night, they had many sightings, including black mambas, an enormous vine snake, Nile monitor lizards, countless chameleons, scorpions, a variety of mammals and the most memorable were a pair of water mongoose patrolling the river. Evans said Friedman was “an immense help to me with my reptile research and helped me measure and microchip countless black mambas, Mozambique spitting cobras, and occasionally joined on monitor lizard releases too. He was always keen.”

“His passing was a terribly sad and painful moment for us who knew him. “I’ll forever miss ‘Mr Palmiet’ popping in to say hi during my snake talks at the reserve, helping me measure mambas, joining me on day and night walks, asking after my family and just chatting with him in general. We will honour his legacy in the reserve.” He added that Friedman was one of the few people he knew who let black mambas live around his house and in his roof.

“Living on the reserve, he had a few visits. I was rarely allowed to capture them. He loved them, and acknowledged that they were his free rodent control.” According to Evans, Friedman’s knowledge of indigenous plants, and how beneficial they are, along with his enthusiasm, encouraged him to turn his garden indigenous. He described Friedman as being great with people and really friendly. He was popular among Palmiet’s rangers and staff, honorary rangers, visitors and school groups.

“Warren did an extraordinary amount of voluntary work in the reserve. While on walks with him, he was always ripping out alien plants, or picking up litter. He put a lot of effort into maintaining the health of the grassland at the main entrance.” “He spent a lot of his time leading hiking groups or school groups, sharing his wealth of knowledge.”