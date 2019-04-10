File photo. Picture: Tracey Adams

DURBAN - The Durban and Coast SPCA said it was not closing its doors any time soon. The society was commenting after the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) announced this week that the Kriel SPCA in Mpumalanga had closed because of poor community support.

Durban and Coast SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said yesterday they were lucky to have support from donors and supporters.

“We work very hard to keep these relationships going and work to build new ones through events and donor drives,” Fleischer said.

Kloof and Highway SPCA manager Barbara Patrick said: “We receive no government funding and every day we have to fund-raise to survive and ensure that we are able to continue our important work of preventing cruelty.”

Patrick said they barely had enough to survive as the demand for clinic services, animal cruelty cases, unwanted animals and strays increased every month. “The number of people emigrating, down-scaling and people not able to afford veterinary care for their pets places extra pressure on our SPCA. We will never turn an animal away from our SPCA,” she said.

Explaining the decision to close the Kriel SPCA, the NSPCA’s liaison unit manager, Jaco Pieterse, said that last month, the NSPCA held a special general meeting to determine its future.

“The meeting was poorly attended and the decision was made to close the SPCA due to the lack of support by the Kriel community.

“The SPCA plays a vital role, from the protection of animals to the protection of society as a whole. We implore communities around the country to support their SPCAs to ensure their survival,” Pieterse said.

