Durban student to represent South Africa at AYIMUN 2024

Anani Nani, a student at Durban University of Technology (DUT) and founder of INAN Aeroponics Farming, has been selected to attend the Asia Youth International Model United Nations (AYIMUN) in Bangkok. The prestigious event, themed “Empowering Youth Diplomacy for Global Harmony,” will be held from 1 to 4 November 2024.

Nani, who is studying Urban and Regional Planning, will represent South Africa on the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Council, focusing on Sustainable Agriculture in Climate Change. She looks forward to addressing the complex challenges posed by climate change to agriculture, particularly in developing countries like South Africa, where food security and sustainable farming practices are vital. Nani will join young leaders from around the world to develop leadership, negotiation, and diplomatic skills in a simulated United Nations setting.

“The benefits of attending AYIMUN include significant personal and professional growth,” she said. “It aligns seamlessly with my personal and professional goals… The knowledge and connections gained from this event will greatly support my long-term objective of making a meaningful impact in the fields of urban agriculture and planning.” As the founder of INAN Aeroponics Farming, Nani has been recognised for her work in climate-smart agriculture, which prioritises sustainable practices. “I was selected for the AYIMUN based on my work in sustainable agriculture, particularly through founding INAN Aeroponics Farming.” Her involvement with DUT’s Green Campus Initiative and Vuna Leadership Academy has strengthened her passion for addressing climate change, she explained.