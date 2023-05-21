Independent Online
Sunday, May 21, 2023

Durban taxi driver sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend

Published 1h ago

Durban - A 46-year-old man from uMlazi in Durban was sentenced to an effective 25-year imprisonment for theft and murder of his girlfriend in Bergville in the KZN Midlands.

The Ladysmith Regional Court sentenced Lungani Lloyd Hill last week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the accused was a taxi driver who shared an acrimonious relationship with Thenjiwe Maphalala, 39.

She said Maphalala worked as a security guard at Emmaus Hospital.

“On the day of the murder, Hill drove from Durban to Bergville, in search of her. After going to the hospital early in the morning and not finding Maphalala there, he proceeded in the direction of her home.

“Shortly after, Maphalala was found with deep stab wounds on her body. Her neighbour rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead at around 6am.”

She was killed in November 2018.

Ramkisson-Kara said while the State did not have any witnesses to the crime, acting regional court prosecutor Sathsha Budram, led circumstantial evidence to prove Hill’s guilt to the court.

“First, Maphalala had phoned her mother, telling her that Hill was in the area and that he had threatened to kill her. She told her mother that should she die, her mother must know that it was ‘Lungani’ who did it. The mother made a statement to this effect to the police, and this statement was used in court,” she said.

The NPA said Budram called an expert witness to testify on the cellphone records of Hill, Maphalala and her mother.

“The State was able to show that Maphalala’s cellphone had moved from Bergville to uMlazi (hence the charge of theft) on the day of the murder,” she said.

According to the NPA, Budram’s argument also relied on photographs of Hill’s motor vehicle that were taken at the Mooi River Plaza (en route) to Bergville on the morning that Maphalala was killed.

The State further led the evidence of Maphalala’s co-worker, who testified that Hill had come to the hospital at 5am on the day of the murder looking for her.

“The co-worker told the court that when Hill discovered that Maphalala was not there, he drove off in the direction of her home,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Ramkisson-Kara said while the State had asked for life imprisonment for murder, the court sentenced Hill to 20 years, citing his lack of previous convictions, his age and the possibility of him being rehabilitated as reasons for the deviation.

She said the accused was sentenced to five years for theft. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, and an order was made declaring him unfit to possess a firearm.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter, as it affirms our commitment to curbing the scourge of gender-based violence. We commend the hard work done by the Prosecution and SAPS in securing this conviction,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Karen Singh
