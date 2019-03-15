Picture: Shan Pillay

DURBAN - Durban could suffer significant economic losses as a result of ongoing protest action. This is according to Musa Makhunga, president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In the past two weeks, protests over land intensified after the city’s Land Invasion Unit and metro police moved in to demolish illegally erected shacks.

Since then, violent protests have taken place in Mary Thipe and Vusi Mzimele (Bellair) roads, with protesters throwing glass bottles on to the roads and burning tyres.

Makhunga said negotiation and open dialogue should be the first option for any group or organisation that felt aggrieved or wished to highlight an issue affecting them.

“Infrastructure such as roads and property are valuable assets and contributors to economic development. If such infrastructure is damaged, it can translate to huge costs for the city and businesses.”

The chamber also encouraged businesses to look into their risk management strategies in order to minimise any losses to their operations and ensure provision is made for employees travelling to work.

A local businessman, whose business is in the area bordering Cato Crest, said he has had to deal with clients contacting him to cancel.

“They expressed that they were concerned for the safety of their delegates,” he said.

Meanwhile, pupils from a local primary were told not to come to school yesterday following a shooting in the early hours of the morning.

A principal from one school said security had been beefed at the school due to fears for the children’s safety.

THE MERCURY