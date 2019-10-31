Durban tremor: COGTA MEC calls for calm, places disaster teams on standby









MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka Durban - MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, has called for residents to remain calm following the tremor that rocked parts of the province on Thursday. Hlomuka said they received reports that the tremor could be felt in Durban, Pietermaritzburg and across other parts of the province. “We are concerned about the tremors we experienced in the province this morning. So far, our disaster management teams have not received any reports of injuries, deaths or damages. We are appealing to residents to remain calm. Our province has in the past experienced similar incidents. It is important that we remain calm,” said Hlomuka. “Our disaster management teams are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to intervene in any part of KZN with speed should it become necessary. We would like to reassure citizens of the province that we have activated all our systems and are working with the National Disaster Management Centre to ascertain any damages and the extent of the incident. We will respond to any findings swiftly,” added Hlomuka. According to the South African Council for Geoscience, the tremor registered 3.7 on the Richter scale.

Geo scientist, Professor Jasper Knight, rofessor of Physical Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand, said a quake occurred north west of Port Shepstone and was of a reasonable 4.3 magnitude.

"It likely took place along fractures in the ancient African crust, similar to a bigger one that took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday," he said.

Ray Nkonyeni Municipality ward councillor, Dave Watson, said he had been inundated with calls from concerned residents.

"The tremor could be felt all the way up the coast, right up to Oribi. A local high schools suffered a cracked fence but other than that, no one was injured. There were no other reports of structural damage at other places," Watson said.

There have been reports of other tremors; February and August 2016 and another in April 2017.

The Mercury