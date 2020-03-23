Durbanites ignore city's ban, flock to beaches

Durban - Durban beachgoers who continue to ignore the eThekwini Municipality’s ban on swimming at beaches and swimming pools could face hefty on-the-spot fines of up to R2000. The warning came as people flocked to beaches on Sunday to swim and surf, despite the city’s ban aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19. A lifeguard, who spoke to The Mercury on condition of anonymity, said: “People don’t want to listen. Since Friday, they’ve been coming here. Some come here drunk and, when you try to tell them to leave, they threaten you.” City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the fine for breaking the regulations could be anything up to R2000. He said that for now they were asking people to comply, but they would soon issue fines to those that didn’t adhere to the ban. He said law enforcement officers had been trying to get people to leave the water.

Beachgoer Steve Martin, who was with his family, said he drove past the beach on Saturday and, after seeing that people were swimming, he decided to take his family to the beach.

“I live alone here in Durban, and my wife and kids decided to visit me from the Eastern Cape, so we always go to the beach whenever they’re here.”

Meanwhile, uShaka Marine World rubbished a video that circulated over the weekend showing a large group of bathers swimming and singing “Corona”.

Marketing executive of uShaka Marine World, Mpume Mabuza, said the footage - circulating on numerous social media platforms - was taken prior to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pronouncement on measures to mitigate Covid-19.

Mabuza said uShaka’s Wet ’n Wild, Kids World, Animal Shows, and other offerings were closed. She said they had since put in place strategies to bolster hygiene measures throughout the park and also encourage social distancing.

Meanwhile, metro police and the SAPS said there has been good compliance by businesses in Durban following the formalisation of the Covid-19 disaster management regulations.

Gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited and liquor cannot be sold from 6pm until 9am on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 1pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Head of Durban metro police, Commissioner Steve Middleton, said that overall there had been good compliance but there had been some who had not complied.

Middleton said officers had monitored and closed many businesses since the implementation of the new regulations. These included liquor stores, bars, pubs and taverns across Durban. He said flea markets were closed on Soldiers Way and Newmarket.

“There was some limited bathing on Saturday in eMdloti, and metro police together with the parks law enforcement, told bathers to stop immediately, which they did,” said Middleton.

He added that a maskandi singer promotion, which had a large number of people in attendance, was dispersed on Saturday.

Middleton said they had not found any churches in violation of the regulations, but he had been informed that there were some.

He said metro police would continue to enforce the regulations.

