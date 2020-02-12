Durbanites will soon be able to collect Smart ID cards, passports at their bank









Residents will be able to apply and pay for their ID card or passport via the Department of Home Affairs' website and collect them at their banks Photo; Facebook Durban - Three Durban-based banks have been earmarked to offer e-home affairs services which will allow residents to collect their Smart ID and passports. Residents will be able to apply and pay for their ID card or passport via the Department of Home Affairs' website and collect them at either the Absa in Pinetown, the Nedbank in Durban North or the Standard Bank Kingsmead brance. These banks have been confirmed as branches that will offer this hassle-free service in 2020. The project has already taken off at several other branches in Gauteng, Centurion and Cape Town. The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that they are working with a number of banks to roll out their Smart ID and passport facilities at more branches. The e-home affairs system was launched in 2016 and allows residents to apply and pay for their Smart ID cards, which have replaced the older green barcoded ID books - and passports on the site.

Clients can then collect their card or passport at their bank.





According to MyBroadBand, Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank have all committed to expanding this service.

Absa said they were busy with the installation of DHA IT equipment at 10 new branches, while FNB said they were expanding to other provinces. Nedbank will be extending theirs by another four branches and Standard Bank have committed to opening five more branches that will offer Smart ID and passport services.

In 2020, Durbanites can look forward to e-home affairs services at the Absa in Pinetown (1 Church Lane, New Germany), Nedbank in Durban North (57 Adelaide Tambo Drive) and Standard Bank at the Kingsmead branch (1 Standard Bank Centre, Kingsmead Way).

The Mercury