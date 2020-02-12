Durban - Three Durban-based banks have been earmarked to offer e-home affairs services which will allow residents to collect their Smart ID and passports.
Residents will be able to apply and pay for their ID card or passport via the Department of Home Affairs' website and collect them at either the Absa in Pinetown, the Nedbank in Durban North or the Standard Bank Kingsmead brance. These banks have been confirmed as branches that will offer this hassle-free service in 2020.
The project has already taken off at several other branches in Gauteng, Centurion and Cape Town.
The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that they are working with a number of banks to roll out their Smart ID and passport facilities at more branches.
The e-home affairs system was launched in 2016 and allows residents to apply and pay for their Smart ID cards, which have replaced the older green barcoded ID books - and passports on the site.