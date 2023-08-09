Durban’s beachfront precinct should be a hive of activity day and night, says mayor Kaunda

DURBAN - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the City’s beachfront should be bustling with activities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
“We have been to other cities (where we have seen them operate until the morning), we do not want the City’s beachfront to close at 9pm. We want a situation where people can come here (at any time), they will still have an opportunity to spend their money,” said Kaunda as he addressed members of the executive committee on Tuesday.
The City has unveiled a plan to upgrade the beachfront with the introduction of new lifestyle and leisure businesses.
Kaunda said Durban had one of the most attractive beachfront areas in the world.
Exco ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala said the City was improving in terms of night life.
He said there was one of the popular restaurants in Joburg which had opened its doors in Durban.
“People will no longer need to go to Joburg for these restaurants, the restaurants will now be opening in Durban.”
Madlala suggested that City officials take members of the executive committee to various restaurants in the city to showcase what was available.