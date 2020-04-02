Durban's homeless continue to roam the streets despite lockdown restrictions

Durban - Despite a lockdown ruling that came into effect at midnight last week Thursday, the city's homeless have continued to roam the streets of Durban. Residents in Glenwood, Umbilo and Berea and have taken to social media to complain about a spike in fence hoppers and also seeing the homeless loitering around the area. Some have even claimed to see prostitutes in the suburb still plying their trade. Mandy Catterson said since lockdown Glenwood residents have been plagued with vagrants. "By day they are wandering house to house looking into properties. In my road, we have had four vagrants in the space of two hours doing this. We barely sleep at night because the dogs are barking insanely and house alarms are going off with all the fence hoppers. Come the next morning and Facebook community groups are full of postings about fence hoppers," she said. Catterson said those with permits as they are essential services are reporting back that a large number of vagrants are on our streets.

"I feel we are sitting ducks as the police are busy with Covid-19 duties. I urge residents to form small WhatsApp groups with their neighbours in order to warn one another should there be a issue," she said.

Hours before the lockdown, the city and local NGOs and NPOs worked to gather more than 1500 homeless people. They are then screened at the Durban Exhibition Centre before being taken to temporary shelters in various parts of the city.

DA caucus leader in eThekwini, Nicole Graham, the lockdown structure that had been put up at Albert Park had been partially destroyed.

"We were told that there are still meals and ablution facilities but because the first tent was destroyed, another structure will not be put up. It is very complicated because there is a large majority of the homeless there are addicts. Some have moved to Dalton and other areas including the suburbs of Glenwood and around Berea," she said.

Graham said she had written to the authorities to look into the situation at Albert Park however, the city's leaders were doing their best to assist the homeless during the lockdown.

"A number proposals have been put forward but it's a complex situation. You cannot force people to stay in an area against their will," she said.

Raymond Perrier of the National Homeless Network said while many have taken refuge at the shelters, the shelters were not prisons and people could not be forced into staying.

He said some chose not to enter the shelters.

"At the shelters, they are not starving. No one is being mistreated and everyone gets a meal and is dry," he said.

According to the municipality, provision had been made, consisting of temporary shelters for those living on the street.

"At this stage, the municipality has made a provision of 11 temporary shelters that accommodates more than 2000 homeless people. Additional sites are being sought due to increasing numbers of homeless as they are being identified," city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said.

He said those accommodated in the temporary shelters receive three meals a day through generous donations from the public.

"In compliance with hygienic measures, there’s on going sanitisation of the shelters and health screening is being provided by medical teams," he said.

The municipality is also appealing to residents to contribute to the shelters by donating non-perishable food products, bottled water and hygiene packs.

Donations can be dropped at: Disaster Management & Emergency Control Unit, situated at 3 Jelf Taylor Crescent (opposite the Durban bus station)

For queries, contact 061 495 2066 (during office hours) or 031 361 0000 (after hours)

