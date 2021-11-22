Durban’s Workshop shopping centre hit by armed robbers who ‘mistakenly shoot at each other’ while fleeing

DURBAN - A shop inside the Workshop shopping centre in Durban Central was robbed by four armed suspects this morning. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that at 8am, four unknown males, one of whom was armed, had entered a store at the Workshop.

The suspects held up the staff and stole cell phones, she said. “While fleeing the scene on foot the suspects mistakenly shot at each other,” said Gwala. Gwala said the suspects then fled the scene.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded after reports of a shooting incident at the mall. “On arrival on the scene, paramedics found a large police presence and further information ascertained that a shooting incident occurred within the mall with a group of armed suspects and members of security”’said van Reenen. He said there were no injuries on the scene.