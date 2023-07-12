DUT Karate coach leads club to 2023 SA university championship win

Durban - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) Karate Club was named the 2023 University Sports South Africa (USSA) champions after competing against 12 universities in the USSA Karate Tournament held recently in East London. DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the club members returned home with 18 medals after bagging six gold medals, six silver medals and six bronze medals.

This follows the club’s third place finish in 2022. “Their performance this year was amazing. The team was more devoted and determined to raise the bar even higher, thus making history,” he said. Eleven players were selected to compete in the upcoming South African National Tournament, which will be held in East London, including Gugulethu Mngomezulu, Lindokuhle Mkhize, Lesedi Mphuthi, Bheki Mjoka, Nothando Jiyane, Sfundo Nene, Sihle Sibanyoni, Nkosingiphile Mabaso, Sandile Sangweni, Minenhle Ndleko and Zekhethelo Buthelezi.

DUT Karate coach and athlete Gugulethu Mngomezulu said the club trained very hard. “Our focus was on physical training and learning the basics of fighting techniques, with fighting psychology. This was fundamental for all fighters,” she said. Mngomezulu said in preparation for the USSA tournament, they added another training session to the team’s schedule, causing them to have three training sessions per day.

“As a coach, my strategy was teaching everyone the basics and to make them understand what karate was and how to do the techniques. I also worked with Sensei Themba Shibasi, as he is my senior instructor who has mentored me to do my best. He also assisted me to understand that every member of the team had their own pace of adapting to things,” she said. Mngomezulu, who was one of the selected players, said that she started karate when she was 6 years old and that she had never looked back. “I joined DUT karate when I was doing my first year in 2018 and the performances from there were amazing. I was honoured to be in a team that worked hard, just like I do, and it has been a wonderful experience,” she said.