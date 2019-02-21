DUT students took to the streets on Monday, marching from the Steve Biko campus to city hall, demanding that swift action be taken against those implicated in killing fellow student Mlungisi Madonsela. Photo by Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has confirmed that 29 219 students have been registered to study at the institution and that the Student Representative Council’s (SRC) claim that more than 3500 students have been blocked was untrue. A statement issued by DUT management on Tuesday said the 29219 registered students reflected that the institution had reached 97% of the enrolment target.

“A look at the numbers will clearly illustrate that the 3500 students that the SRC in Durban claims are blocked for registration is simply not true,” read the statement.

Management invited the SRC in Durban to a meeting yesterday, to continue discussions to find solutions in order to resume the academic programme.

“Management will use the opportunity to brief the SRC about the progress made in relation to NSFAS, student housing, registration and security matters,” said DUT.

The DUT SRC could not be reached for comment yesterday.

DUT said its executive committee of Senate would reconvene today to discuss the way forward.

Meanwhile, the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), which remains closed, said the university had done everything in its power to resolve the stalemate with students. It said it had agreed on fee concessions and that there were now 8500 MUT students who were NSFAS-approved.