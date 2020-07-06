DUT SRC asks Covid-19 Task Team to address rising infections on campus

Durban - Student leadership at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) have urged the institution’s Covid-19 Response Task Team to review its preventive measures, as the number of infected people continues to rise. The university has confirmed that seven people tested positive for the virus since the resumption of the academic calendar, under level 3 of the national lockdown. According to student representative council (SRC) president Njabulo Sangweni, the university promised to distribute masks to returning students. However, that had not happened. Sangweni said students had complied with the regulations by wearing masks and practising social distancing at campuses and residences. He said they would hate to see a rise in infections among students.

“The established task team needs to ensure that the numbers do not increasing at the institution.

“It is clear that there are some loopholes that they need to sort out.

“If the cases are still increasing, that means something is wrong and it needs to be rectified as soon as possible,” said Sangweni.

He said they would declare war on the DUT Covid-19 Task Team if students continued to get infected.

“We have a duty to protect our students. If they are failing, we will have to take them on for not doing their job,” he said.

He urged the task team to review its procedures and measures in place, to fight the rise of infection.

The university said it had also conducted contact tracing to minimised the spread of the infection.

It said the affected spaces at the institution would be thoroughly sanitised. The university said it had received a number of reports that some students and staff members were not following guidelines.

“We request the students to please leave the campus after their academic contact sessions and to return to their places of residence.

“All staff and students must ensure that their contact details - including cellphone numbers, email addresses and residential addresses - are updated on the iEnabler system. This is critical for contact tracing and notifications around anyone who may test positive,” the DUT Covid-19 Response Task Team said.

Last week, the university confirmed its first case after a staff member at the department of mechanical engineering, in Durban, tested positive for Covid-19.

