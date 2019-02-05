File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A third-year DUT has been shot dead following a protest outside the Durban campus on Tuesday. It is believed the student was a third-year Business Administration student at the Steve Biko campus.

Police and DUT management said they were still gathering information and could not confirm the incident.

However, the EFF in KZN tweeted that they were informed the student was a member of the EFF Student Council.

It has come to our attention that a student, a member of the EFFSC has been shot and killed by a private security at DUT. @EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema — EFF KZN (@EFFKZN) February 5, 2019

The identity of the student cannot be divulged until police confirm the incident and his next of kin is notified.

Speaking to The Mercury on Tuesday evening, a fellow student said they gathered outside the Steve Biko campus after a meeting with the Student Representative Council.

"We gathered on the road and we were singing. The campus security came out with their guns and threatened students. The students were provoked and began throwing stones at the security guards before we heard three gunshots fired," she said.

I have just received a call from my younger brother that an EFFSC member has been shot dead by the police in DUT in the office. He's traumatized. — Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) February 5, 2019

