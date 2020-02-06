DUT students commemorate slain activist









A picture of EFFsc Mlu Madonsela at his memorial service in DUT Picture; Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Durban University of Technology students said they would not rest until justice for slain student activist Mlungisi Madonsela was served. The EFF Student Command and #Justice4MlungisiMadonsela held a commemoration ceremony on Wednesday.

As we mark a year since Mlungisi Madonsela was robbed his life and still no justice. His spirit continues to keep us rooted in fighting for a black child. Mlungisa is us and we are him#Justice4MlungisiMadonsela#JusticeforMlungisiMadonsela#JusticeforMlungisi#Dutshooting — Gugulethu Hadebe (@ThickGugulethu) February 5, 2020

The third-year business administration student from Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, was allegedly shot dead by university security guards during a protest last year.

EFF student command chairperson Bantu Faku said Madonsela’s killers were still free and had not been arrested. He accused the university and the justice system of failing students.

“We are still facing the same issues Mlungisi was fighting for, there are not sufficient and safe residences, and university management is playing politics when asked to deal with these issues.”

Sfezo Gwala, a member of the Justice4MlungisiMadonsela committee, said safety concerns were still a reality within the university and only executives were safe, not the students.

“Even after they have changed the security company in the institution we are still not safe, just yesterday a student got robbed of registration money, and when we go to the security for help, we get no response,” said Gwala.

Madonsela’s older sister, Thulisiwe Madonsela, said they were hurt by the fact that no one had been arrested.

