DUT to spend R30m on fixing security gaps







The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has set aside R30million for security upgrades and the introduction of security technology. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has set aside R30million for security upgrades and the introduction of security technology. It is also viewing fellow students as prime suspects in the campus killing of student Sandile Ndlovu. This was disclosed by the university’s principal, Professor Thandwa Mthembu, during an urgent media briefing yesterday amid widespread criticism of violence at the institution. Ndlovu, an 18-year-old first-year industrial engineering student, was stabbed in the head while he was in a lecture room on the Steve Biko Campus. He died on Saturday after being on life support for more than two weeks.

Mthembu said that in October last year, management instituted a security assessment of the entire university and there were some outcomes of this. One of them was a need for security-related technology, which the university was in a process of procuring.

“In months ahead, the said security measures would be in place. This will benefit staff, students, and visitors in all our seven campuses in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

“It is unfortunate that the SRC (student representative council) and its ilk now suggest that this huge investment in security-related technology is a corrupt ploy by management and council.”

Last week, nine DUT students were arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on a security guard and trying to set him alight.

The nine were released on R2 000 bail each, and are facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence.

Mthembu said the students had been suspended.

He also believed they had made a breakthrough in terms of identifying the suspects related to Ndlovu’s assault.

On allegations that DUT had not provided video footage of Ndlovu’s assault, he said there was footage and it had been handed to the SAPS.

“There is video footage showing Sandile and other students around the library entrance with some walking up and down from the lecture venue. Unfortunately, there is no CCTV recording of the actual attack inside the lecture venue,” he said.

He said that the university had also provided additional information to the police on the identities of the students around the lecture venue and library.

“In fact, on the basis of all the information we have, the prime suspects in this case, so far, could only be our fellow students,” he said.

Mthembu disputed SRC claims that DUT’s executive management had a corrupt relationship with Xcellent Security.

