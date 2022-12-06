E coli levels spike again at uMhlanga beaches

Durban - The premier beaches of uMhlanga have been closed – again – by eThekwini Municipality after a spike in E coli levels. The two beaches, uMhlanga Main and Bronze, were opened last week amid much excitement after the municipality declared that the E coli levels were at an acceptable level and the water quality had improved.

However, subsequent tests of the water have revealed that it is not safe as E coli readings are still high. On Thursday last week, the city gave an update on the state of its beaches as it was getting ready to welcome tourists for the festive season. It hosted an event at North Beach in Durban with artists and social-media influencers to encourage people to visit the city.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and deputy city manager Dr Musa Gumede even went for a swim at North and uMhlanga beaches respectively to show that the water was safe. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said yesterday that after Thursday’s event, tests conducted later showed that E coli levels had spiked. “UMhlanga main was opened on December 1, as per the latest water quality results sampled on November 25, however, the latest water quality results sampled on December 1 and 3 pointed out that it now has high levels of E coli.

“Bronze Beach is closed as per three consecutive water quality results are E coli non-compliant (above 500) and the beach is closed as per the Edtea (Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs) directive,” he said. Durban North DA councillor Nicole Bollman said the opening of the beaches had been premature, and that the tests used as the basis to open the beaches had been conducted more than a week before, and by the time the beaches were actually opened, the E coli levels had spiked again. “The tests they (the municipality) relied on were conducted on November 24, but on the 26th there were heavy rains that had resulted in the Ohlange River mouth breaching, spewing sewage into the sea, which resulted in the E coli levels going up,” said Bollman, adding that there were still sewage leaks from the manhole into the river that was flowing to the beaches.

“On the day that Musa Gumede took to the sea to swim (in uMhlanga), they conducted a new test and found that the E coli levels had spiked again,” she said. She added that the readings for both beaches were more than twice the accepted level. The levels were supposed to be less than 500, but at uMhlanga main beach, the reading was at 1 616, and at Bronze beach, the latest reading was at 2 914.

She said the beaches were closed, but many people were swimming in the water, unaware of this. “Even the lifeguards have been telling people that swimming is prohibited.” The Mercury visited uMhlanga’s beaches on Sunday and found residents were cautious about the water quality.

Tourist Jenna Hernandez said she would not be swimming even though the municipality said it was safe. “I won’t swim because of E coli, I just don’t want to risk getting sick on a holiday. I don’t trust anyone who says it is safe. We are only chilling on the sand and won’t swim, we just don’t want to get sick, it’s not worth it,” she said. James Willemson, a surfer and lifeguard, said he would not swim, adding that he thought the water was still contaminated and posed a threat to one’s health.