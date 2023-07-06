E-hailing driver hijacked, shot and dumped at side of road in Phoenix by suspects posing as customers

Durban - An e-hailing driver was found at the side of Rydalvale Drive in the Starwood area of Phoenix in Durban after two suspects posing as customers shot him and stole his vehicles on Wednesday. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Phoenix police were investigating a case of attempted murder and carjacking following an incident in which an e-hailing driver was allegedly shot by unknown suspects at Rydalvale Drive on July 5, 2023.

“Reports indicate that the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen, and was transported to hospital for medical attention. The suspects stole his vehicle and fled,” she said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a Rusa member was flagged down by the public who asked for assistance for the seriously injured male. “Rusa medics were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene at approximately 3.50pm,” he said.

He added that the 36-year-old man was found to have sustained a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Balram said that according to reports the man was allegedly summoned to collect a client on the corner of Rydalvale Place and Phoenix Highway. “On his arrival, he was confronted by two men. One of the suspects produced a firearm and shot him. They dragged him out of his grey Kia Picanto and dumped him on the road side. They hijackers then sped off in his car,” he said.