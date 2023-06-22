E-hailing driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint by suspects posing as passengers in Durban

Durban – A 32-year-old e-hailing driver was robbed and carjacked by suspects at gunpoint on Sarnia Road, which runs from Rossburgh to Malvern, south of Durban on Wednesday night. KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Umbilo police were investigating a case of carjacking.

“This follows an incident where two unknown suspects robbed the 32-year-old victim on Sarnia Road on June 21. It is alleged that the victim had received a ride request through an e-hailing service when he picked up the two men.” Ngcobo said during the ride the suspects pointed a firearm at the driver and demanded his car keys as well as his cellphone before they fled with his vehicle. In a separate incident on Wednesday, The Mercury’s sister publication the Daily News reported that three armed suspects robbed a 56-year-old man at a residence in Phoenix.

The report said police were investigating a case of carjacking after a middle-aged man was robbed of his cellphone and his vehicle was stolen in Redfern, Phoenix. “It is alleged the three suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his car keys and cellphone. Reports indicate that the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo in the report. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the public’s assistance was required to locate the white Nissan NP200 bakkie with registration ND 864 340.