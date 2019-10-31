Earth tremor rocks Durban









Durban - Did you feel the earth move? If so, then you are not the only one. Just after 1pm on Thursday, residents in and around the city took to social media to report that they had just felt a tremor. It lasted for less than 40 seconds. Residents living as far as uMkomaas on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, Pietermaritzburg, Hillcrest and Durban North have all experienced the tremor. South coast resident, Lyse Comins, said she was with her father and the doctor's surgery when she felt the tremor. "I work in Jacobs, in Durban south and I felt it too," said another resident.

Another resident said she was at home and felt the house shaking.

"It was terrifying," the mother of two said.

It is suspected that the tremor could have been an aftershock from a recent earthquake that hit the island of Mindanao earlier this week.

The 6.5 magnitude quake less at least six people dead.

Is it just me or did the ground just move for a second 🥴🙁 #durbantremor — A baby-girl (@ReaMakoena) October 31, 2019

I felt the earth move under my feet 😝 #durbantremor — SunSurfer (@LiveTheChanges) October 31, 2019

YES! #DurbanTremor #DurbanEarthQuake Apparently felt all the way up Richards Bay? No confirmations on what it was/is as of yet? — Cee (@CeecesTravel) October 31, 2019

#DurbanTremor

That mini earthquake was so weird. But we will rebuild pic.twitter.com/QWaq0Kw75o — Ndabenhle. (@NdaNtombela) October 31, 2019

When you're home alone and want to know whether the earth actually moved or you're going crazy, ask Twitter #durbantremor — Candice (@CandiceWithLove) October 31, 2019

The Mercury