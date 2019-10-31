Durban - Did you feel the earth move? If so, then you are not the only one.
Just after 1pm on Thursday, residents in and around the city took to social media to report that they had just felt a tremor. It lasted for less than 40 seconds.
Residents living as far as uMkomaas on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, Pietermaritzburg, Hillcrest and Durban North have all experienced the tremor.
South coast resident, Lyse Comins, said she was with her father and the doctor's surgery when she felt the tremor.
"I work in Jacobs, in Durban south and I felt it too," said another resident.