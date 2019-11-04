Durban - East Coast Radio has launched an exciting new digital radio station that will be jam-packed with golden oldies from the early 60’s to the 90’s. East Coast Gold caters to music lovers who are looking for a music experience that embraces their love of classic hits. The digital radio station will be accessible via the East Coast Radio app and on the station website.

East Coast Radio is the first commercial radio station in South Africa to launch a digital music radio station. East Coast Radio General Manager, Boni Mchunu said that she is proud of the strides ECR is making.

“At ECR we are committed to innovative, cutting edge offerings and East Coast Gold is a testament to that. It’s a proud moment for us as KZN’s No.1 Hit Music Station to launch something that is the first-of-its kind and especially to hero this unique music offering. We are extremely excited to launch East Coast Gold and more importantly we look forward to the future as we launch many more of these unique digital stations,” said Mchunu.

“We see that access to streaming channels is starting to grow in the SA market, and they offer an infinite number of new entertainment options to consumers. But we also see high loyalty to FM radio brands that have been a part of listener’ lives for so long. This is an exciting combination of these two factors. Anyone can publish a music channel these days, but ECR will do it radio-style - with their unique flair, talented presenters, and reliable local information," said Kagiso Media Chief Executive Radio, Nick Grubb, said.