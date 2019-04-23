A TRAFFIC officer stops a vehicle during a roadblock as part of the Easter road safety activation at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza yesterday.

DURBAN - Road fatalities over the Easter weekend had decreased by 41% compared with last year. This was revealed by Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande during an Easter road safety law enforcement activation at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza yesterday.

In terms of enforcement, more than 800 drivers were arrested for various offences across the country.

Nzimande said yesterday that there had been 104 fatalities on the country’s road over the Easter weekend, compared with 510 deaths during last year’s Easter holiday.

However, the reporting period for the Easter holidays will only end later this week, as the department takes into account those motorists who will return to their home provinces.

Nzimande said increased numbers of road traffic officers on the roads had played a significant role in the decrease of car crashes and road fatalities.

“What is also significant this time round is that there have been far fewer crashes involving bigger vehicles such as minibuses or trucks that normally lead to a large number of deaths,” said Nzimande.

However, he added that he was concerned about motorists driving unroadworthy vehicles.

He said of the 660 cars that were pulled over between 9am and 1pm yesterday at the operation at Mariannhill, about 10% were found to have defects.

“That is very high, it still shows that a significant number of drivers are really not following the road safety rules and procedures. But on the other hand, it shows that our law enforcement officers are able to pick them up,” Nzimande said.

Motorist Nokuphila Nkosi, who was travelling from Durban to Gauteng, said she welcomed the high visibility of traffic officers on the roads.

“At least now we know that all those drunk drivers and cars that are not roadworthy will be pulled over because that puts people’s lives in danger,” said Nkosi.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said at least 549 drivers were arrested for various offences during the Easter holiday, with 312 of them nabbed for drinking and driving.

The highest speed recorded was in Gauteng, where a motorist was caught travelling at 196km/* along the N14 highway.

“Most fines were for speeding, driving without licences, driving unlicensed vehicles, failure to wear safety belts and driving unroadworthy vehicles.

Traffic authorities are now gearing up for another upsurge in traffic volumes when travellers return from their holiday spots (this week),” the RTMC said.

EThekwini metro police spokesperson, Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said more than 300 drivers were arrested for various offences in Durban during roadblocks.

He said there were hundreds of special roadblocks just for warrants and more than 800 drivers were arrested.

“There was a value of R715000 of warrants executed and more than R2million worth of traffic summons were issued,” he said.

According to Sewpersad, these fines were for various offences including disregarding traffic lights, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while using a cellphone, having an unlicensed motor vehicle, expired licences, disregarding gantry arrows and failure to comply with police officers’ instructions.

Sewpersad further explained that the new EBAT breathalyser tests are still being tested in Pietermaritzburg and are not yet in use Durban.

Meanwhile, Sewpersad said there will be “loud bangs” heard during a metro police exercise in front of City Hall today from 9am.

“We would like to inform the public that there will be a metro police exercise showcasing our new fleet of vehicles including armoured vehicles, motorcycles and Golf GTIs,” he said.

