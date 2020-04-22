Economist predicts lockdown could lead to spike in unemployment

Durban - South Africa’s unemployment rate could hit 50% due to the Covid-19 lockdown - one of the harshest in the world - pushing millions of blue-collar workers into poverty and risking even more lives to other diseases. This was the view of economist Mike Schussler, who highlighted the impact of the lockdown on the economy at an Institute for Race Relations media briefing. on Tuesday. Schussler described the lockdown as “unsustainable madness” and a “life-versus-life” challenge, as more lives would be lost due to poverty than to the virus. He said the government’s debt burden, already high before the pandemic, was set to hit 74.7% of GDP by March 2021, prompting a risk that it might raid pension funds. However, the government could also look to borrow at least $1 billion (R19bn) from the International Monetary Fund as well as turn to other international funders, said Schussler.

He estimated that 2 million jobs would be lost, with unemployment rising to 10.4 million people or a level of 48%, while 50% was “a clear possibility” as many blue-collar workers, including factory workers, hairdressers, contractors and waiters, would lose their jobs.

He said the lockdown would create a digital divide as many professionals such as lawyers and journalists could still work from home.

“The people who sell their manual labour, the ability to operate a till or to drive a truck, are at serious risk of losing their income. They will seriously enter into poverty,” he said. “We can’t afford to close the economy in such a draconian way as has been done,” he added.

Schussler said 18% of the population was already in poverty, which placed them at risk of diseases such as TB, malaria and malnutrition. “Malnutrition is large in South Africa. Almost 27% of children are stunted and around 7 million people in 2016 reported at least going hungry some of the time.”

He said this did not include the impact of depression and the general well-being of citizens in the form of lost education and income. Schussler said it was imperative that the government started listening closely to business to open the economy rather than imposing random bans on the sale of items including cooked foods.

He said only two countries, Italy and Spain, had closed production of non-essential industries, and even China had only 760 million people, 60% of its population, locked down at one point.

“Most countries were allowed outside for walks or jogging or walking dogs close to home.”

Schussler said many countries put restrictions on shopping, but very few banned takeaways and alcohol. “Get rid of the petty rules, this is not a war.”

Schussler said passenger numbers for air and rail transport as well as home sales would be zero, while car sales were down 29% in March and would probably be down 100% in April.

“Restaurants, hotels and other entertainment industries felt the impact four weeks before lockdown,” he said.

The retail clothing sector had felt a 40% decline in sales with the first lockdown announcement, and consumers were spending only about 55% of their normal card and cash payments.

“South Africa started this outbreak in dire straits with low growth, extreme unemployment, inequality and a large deficit. This all gets worse for every day we keep the economy closed. The richer sections of our country mainly work via the internet, plus civil servants are sure of their high income. The poor can’t sell their labour and most job destruction is taking place here,” he said.

The government’s options to finance its debt burden were difficult; increasing taxes or introducing a wealth tax would be unfair and would cause the very wealthy to disappear, said Schussler.

He said there was also the option to borrow internationally, and a 60% to 70% likelihood the government would seek to force pension funds to invest 50% of their assets or more in government bonds, impoverishing about 11 million people.

“The problem is most of the pensions belong to Africans. Mainly ‘black pension money’ will be affected.”

The Mercury