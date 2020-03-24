Economists, political parties hail President's lockdown decision

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown in South Africa as the government tightened measures to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), with the deployment of the SANDF to support the police. “I have accordingly directed the South African National Defence Force be deployed to support the South African Police Service in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented,” Ramaphosa announced at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night. He pointed out that the enforcement of a lockdown would save South African lives, despite its inevitable lasting negative effect on the economy. “While this measure will have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater,” Ramaphosa said. “The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nationwide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday, March 26. This is a decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Department of Health announced that South Africa had 402 cases of Covid-19.

During his address, Ramaphosa said that the lockdown would be enacted in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

This would entail that from midnight on Thursday to midnight on April 16, all South Africans would have to stay at home, except those providing essential and critical services.

The Presidency said on its official Twitter page last night that if people broke the rules of the lockdown they could be punished with imprisonment for up to a month or a fine.

Ramaphosa also announced fiscal stimulus packages to assist businesses that will have to remain closed for the period. He said the human cost of Covid-19 would far outweigh the cost to the economy of not taking drastic action and the next few days were “crucial”.

“When I addressed the nation last Sunday there were more than 160000 confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide. Today, there are more than 340000 confirmed cases across the world. In South Africa, the number of confirmed cases has increased six-fold in just eight days from 61 cases to 402 cases. This number will continue to rise,” Ramaphosa said.

“It is clear from the development of the disease in other countries and from our own modelling that immediate, swift and extraordinary action is required if we are to prevent a human catastrophe of enormous proportions in our country.

“Without decisive action, the number of people infected will rapidly increase from a few hundred to tens of thousands, and within a few weeks to hundreds of thousands. This is extremely dangerous for a population like ours, with a large number of people with suppressed immunity because of HIV and TB, and high levels of poverty and malnutrition,” he said.

Ramaphosa said South Africa had learned from the experiences of other countries. “Those countries that have acted swiftly and dramatically have been far more effective in controlling the spread of the disease.”

The categories of people who would be exempted from this lockdown, he said, were health workers in the public and private sectors, emergency personnel, those in security services - such as the police, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers - “and other people necessary for our response to the pandemic”, he said.

“It will also include those involved in the production, distribution and supply of food and basic goods, essential banking services, the maintenance of power, water and telecommunications services, laboratory services, and the provision of medical and hygiene products.”

Ramaphosa said people would not be allowed to leave their homes except “under strictly controlled circumstances, such as to seek medical care, buy food, medicine and other supplies or collect a social grant”.

For homeless people, he said, temporary shelters that met the necessary hygiene standards would be identified. Sites were also being identified for quarantine and self-isolation for people who could not self-isolate at home, he said.

Ramaphosa said that all shops and businesses would be closed except for pharmacies, laboratories, banks, essential financial and payment services, including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, supermarkets, petrol stations and health-care providers.

“Companies that are essential to the production and transportation of food, basic goods and medical supplies will remain open,” Ramaphosa said.

“Companies whose operations require continuous processes such as furnaces and underground mine operations will be required to make arrangements for care and maintenance to avoid damage to their continuous operations.”

The nationwide lockdown would be accompanied by a public health management programme that would significantly increase screening, testing, contact tracing and medical management. “Community health teams will focus on expanding screening and testing where people live, focusing first on high density and high-risk areas,” the president said.

To ensure hospitals were not overwhelmed, a system would be implemented for “centralised patient management” for severe cases and “decentralised primary care” for mild cases.

“Emergency water supplies - using water storage tanks, water tankers, boreholes and communal standpipes - are being provided to informal settlements and rural areas,” Ramaphosa announced.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa welcomed the announcement by the president. “However, we are concerned about a few issues,” he said.

“We would like the minister of social development to announce measures to assist social grant beneficiaries. We are also concerned about the capacity of our hospitals in far-flung areas, townships and in urban areas.”

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said the measures were of critical importance to combat the spread of Covid-19. “Locking down our country and deploying the SANDF is something no South African would ever want to see in peace time, but given the severity of our challenge, it’s absolutely the right thing to do. The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires each of us to make sacrifices,” he said.

Economists heaped praise on Ramaphosa for implementing “bold” measures. However, they raised concerns that the drastic measures would have a severe impact on the economy.

Chief economist of Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, gave the president’s latest measures the thumbs-up “even though it will be horrible for the economic growth of the country this year”.

He said an item that stood out was Ramaphosa’s announcement that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had pledged R1billion each to assist the economy. “It showed solidarity between big businesses and government.”

However, Roodt believed the president had missed an opportunity to restructure Eskom, SAA and Prasa. “He should have announced that they will do these things. Even cut 10% off politicians’ salaries to help the economy.”

Azar Jammine, the chief economist for Econometrix, said although the announcement would be very damaging to the economy, the promise for more assistance was a positive move, “but much of that depends on how long all of this will last”, he said.

