Edison Power Group chairperson Vivian Reddy (right) and group corporate affairs executive Brian Mpono with the 10th PMR.africa Diamond Arrow Award the firm was awarded for being the Best Electrical Company in South Africa.



Durban - Edison Power Group, owned by entrepreneur Vivian Reddy, has been named the Best Electrical Company in South Africa for the 10th consecutive year.

The company received its Diamond Arrow Award at a Business Leaders event hosted by PMR.africa at the Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Club earlier this month.

Consultancy and research company, PMR.africa’s annual awards go to the top performers in key sectors.

PMR.africa chief executive Johan Hattingh said that this was an unprecedented achievement for any business in South Africa.

“This award is based on an annual research process where the respondents representing the construction industry in South Africa rated the Edison Power Group across a range of criteria and attributes such as accommodating client requirements, expertise, quality, responsiveness, reputation, corporate social investment and timeousness,” said Hattingh.

“This award reflects the ethos of the Edison Power Group that is courage, professionalism and leadership.”

Edison Power Group chairperson, Reddy, said the company’s philosophy was to deliver quality workmanship and outputs.

“I am really humbled by this award and all those that went before this. It is certainly in recognition of the hard work executed by our entire workforce. Bearing this in mind, I dedicate this award to the workers of Edison Power, who have sacrificed thousands of hours of hard work to satisfy our client base,” said Reddy.

Brian Mpono, Edison Power’s group corporate affairs executive, said: “The company is focused on skills development. Recently, Philile Jessica Mngadi, a third-year electrical apprentice, powered her way through the regional WorldSkills competition in Durban, won the KwaZulu-Natal finals and then took top honours at the national competition. The next step for Mngadi is the 45th WorldSkills finals in Kazan, Russia from August 22-27 this year.”

Due to Reddy’s philanthropic work with The Vivian Reddy Foundation and associated Trust, he has been recognised by Forbes Magazine as “one of the leading entrepreneurs of Africa”.

