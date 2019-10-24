Education department accused of being 'inconsistent' over decision to close schools for Diwali









A fireworks display Durban - Schools in Durban that have not yet received approval to take time off on Monday to celebrate Diwali festivities, have accused the Department of Education of being inconsistent as it granted the same privilege to other schools. A number of schools in Chatsworth were still waiting for the department to grant them permission to spend time with their families on Monday to celebrate the religious holiday. Some schools have alleged that a certain department official was delaying the approval, and had threatened to dock teachers’ salaries if they failed to attend school on Monday. Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday. However, most schools in the province with majority Hindu staff and pupils have been granted a day’s leave for Monday due to the celebrations. The chairperson of the Parents’ Association in KwaZulu-Natal, Vee Gani, said he wrote numerous letters to the department pushing for a response on some of the schools’ applications.

In one letter, Gani stated that the schools had made their application in February this year, but had still not received any response.

He said it was a circuit manager in the area who questioned why the department needed to give schools Monday off when the South African Hindu Maha Sabha had officially announced Sunday as the only day Diwali would be celebrated.

“We’re saying that if that’s the department’s argument, then it should be uniform, and no school that applied for leave should be granted their request. Otherwise, all schools that applied for the day off should be given it,” Gani said.

In his letter to the department, Gani said that schools were within their constitutional rights to apply for two religious holidays of their choice.

“We applied for Ascension Day, which was granted, and Diwali, which has not been granted as yet. Many circuits and districts in other areas have been privileged to have their leave for Diwali granted,” he said.

Gani said that when he approached the circuit manager in question, the manager told him that they had been told by the national department that as Diwali fell on Sunday, the Monday would be a normal school day.

A principal at one of the schools, who asked not to be named, said they were told by the circuit manager that if they did not open the school on Monday, their salaries would be docked.

The principal accused the manager of not acting in line with department policies.

“This is sheer arrogance. It smacks of pure racism,” the principal said.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said schools needed to apply to the head of department in the district for leave on religious holidays, and that the power to grant the leave did not lie with the circuit manager.

The Mercury