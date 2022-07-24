Education Department called on to intervene as eThekwini Municipality disconnects services to Durban schools due to outstanding bills

Durban - THE DA in KwaZulu-Natal has raised concerns about the eThekwini Municipality disconnecting services at Durban schools over outstanding bills. DA KZN spokesperson on Education, Dr Imran Keeka wrote to the Department of Education this past Friday after receiving complaints from school principals.

The municipality confirmed recently that it was taking a hard stance against those not paying their bills including schools and had embarked on harsh steps including the disconnection of services. Keeka said it is already known that many schools can no longer afford to pay their domestic accounts because of dwindling school fees. “This has been worsened by the levels of unemployment following the lock down as well as higher food, fuel and transport costs.

“Schools in Phoenix and surrounds are ranked as quintile 5 schools with a significant population of these schools having pupils whose parents and living conditions do not support that these schools remain with the same quintile status. “As a result of the quintile 5 rankings, you will know that the norms and standards allocated to these schools are far less than if they were allocated the correct quintile ranking based on their school population profile instead,” said Keeka. In his letter, Keeka said: “I write to urge you to urgently work with the MEC for Cogta (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) and to engage with the leadership of the metro to immediately stop the process of disconnecting schools.”

He said while it was understandable that the municipality must be paid for services rendered, however, just as there are concessions given to indigent residents, the department should enter negotiations with the metro and other municipalities to grant special rates to schools given the prevailing circumstances. Keeka said the function of principals, school management teams, school governing bodies and school staff is to ensure that they are dedicated to delivering quality education. “They cannot be relegated to being debt collectors while the department leaves them, the learners and their parents in the lurch without support when schools are going through such crises.

KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was dealing with the matter. “There is nothing new about what they (DA) are raising. “We even had a meeting with the eThekwini Municipality on this issue in April. There are mechanisms that we agreed with the municipality and we wrote a circular to schools as to how the matter would be managed, lastly, the MEC spoke about it in the budget speech,” he said.